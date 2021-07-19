Canada Is Reopening Their Borders With Certain Restrictions

This is positive news going forward especially for folks who miss visiting our friendly northern neighbor. We've missed them.

MSN News is reporting some huge news for the United States-Canadian border and for folks who have been wanting to travel to either country soon. Start August 9th fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel. The thing is, you will have to been vaccinated at least fourteen days before entering Canada.

Canada will allow children under twelve who can't get vaccinated to enter with their parents, relatives, or step guardians who are fully vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, they will not allow you to enter Canada.

Additionally, you will have to have proof of being fully vaccinated, have pre-entry test screenings done, have a quarantine plan, and be asymptomatic. This might seem like a lot of requirements but Canada is playing it safe still and wants to ensure the safety and health of their citizens you can't argue with that.

Ali Kazal via Unsplash

The Canadian-United States border has been closed since March 21st of 2020 and is only open to essential travel and trade. A lot of folks who have family and friends in Canada haven't been able to see each other in a very long time and this is a step in the right direction.

Even though I won't be able to go in August, you can bet I will be making plans to go to either Saskatoon or Calgary to see some of my friends that I haven't been able to see in two years. Plus, Banff is a great place to travel to as well.

Let's just say with the Montana entry points to Canada might be a little busy in the next few months. Luckily, we have thirteen different border crossings to choose from.

For more details, check out MSN News.

Five Must-See Montana Travel Destinations For 2021