Back In The Day, We Survived With No A/C in Montana

So how did people survive all of those years without air-conditioning?

Mark has been without his for 5 days now and it's brutal.

I think of when I was a kid living in the hot, sweltering, humid days in Cincinnati and we never had A/C. We survived.

There were no cooling centers, they didn't tell people not to exert yourself and stay indoors or find a cooler place to hang out somewhere. There were no excessive heat warnings or heat advisories issued when the temperature hit 90 degrees.

The weather maps that we looked at did not have flaming colors on them to exaggerate temps that were above 90.

Get our free mobile app

They now give you population numbers on how many people will be affected by what is just normal summer weather.

I never was able to put A/C in my home until 2000. My kids, like me, didn't know any different so we adapted and knew all the common sense tricks to stay cool. Keep the curtains closed, don't leave the doors open and keep running in and out. We had ceiling fans turning to keep the air moving. We knew what day to use the oven and when not to. We had a large stock tank on the driveway we used as a pool for the kids.

We all made it. We all survived. We all have now come to expect things to be easy now and any adversity we face traumatic.

I'm here to tell you, it wont get better until fall like it always has for thousands of years. So put your big girl panties on and press on...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi