Canada Should Be a More Popular Vacay Destination for Montanans

We have our Flakes Trip every year. And we go to some pretty awesome places. Places that feature sunshine and free drinks. And when we talk about the next trip, we always talk about warm places. But never once in all these years has anyone ever suggested going to Canada.

Dear Canada, you need to advertise.

I've only been there twice. And the last trip was sometime in the mid-eighties. I don't have anything against the country. It's just that they never come up in conversations about travel.

Credit: Canva

I'd love to see the Canadian side of Glacier National Park/Banff. I've seen pictures but have never gotten around to going. But I don't know of anything else there would be to see or do once we got there. I would definitely want to visit when the weather was warm.

Glacier National Park Credit: TheBigMK, Getty Images

As I sit here and think about it, I haven't heard anybody talk about their most recent trip to Canada in a very long time. And I'm sure that somebody has been there more recently than I have. And my last trip there was just an up and back to the airport in Calgary to pick up my girlfriend who was flying back from France.

And those were the days when my budget didn't include "hotel money". So it was just an up-and-back trip. Looking at the map, I see it's about a five-hour drive to get to the Canadian border. I've driven farther than on golf trips.

So, maybe it's time for a Canada visit this summer.

