Carrie Underwood will spend her Easter Sunday at the Ryman Auditorium. The country superstar has announced a livestream concert in support of her new gospel album My Savior.

My Savior: Live From the Ryman will find Underwood sharing the hymns found on her forthcoming record during an Easter morning (April 4) show. Gospel legend CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe frontman Bear Rinehart — both of whom are featured on My Savior — will join Underwood for the performance, as will Mac McAnally and Buddy Greene, both of whom play on the album. Underwood's band and background vocalists, as well as a string ensemble and a gospel choir, will also be part of the show.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood shares in a press release. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually."

Underwood's My Savior: Live From the Ryman show is set for noon ET and will be viewable on Facebook for 48 hours post-performance as well. It will be free to watch, but viewers will be encouraged to donate to Save the Children, a global organization working in more than 100 countries to better children's lives through education-, literacy- and hunger-focused programs; during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has worked to ensure people around the world have access to food, healthcare and education, and are safe from violence.

The country singer's second-straight side project, following her 2020 Christmas album My Gift, the 13-track My Savior begins with an instrumental and also includes songs such as "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace." David Garcia produced the record, which is due out on Friday (March 26) and is Underwood's eighth studio album.

"When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," Underwood reflects. "This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."

It's been three years since Underwood last released a country album, and many fans expect news of that project to come in 2021 as well, although the singer has only teased that that may be the case. Her last country project is 2018's Cry Pretty.