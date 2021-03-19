Donations Keep Coming, Zombie Bullets: Friday Fragments

First of all, thank you for contributing to our radiothon to help St. Vicent's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. We raised $99,210 and donations are still coming in.

I surprised myself with how much I know about Charles M. Russell.

Classic rockers Foreigner announced a June 30th show at Metra this week. I had to look it to see if any country acts had done one of their songs. Sure enough, Kenny Chesney did, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

A few of our listeners were surprised to learn that I have a workbench at my house. Funny.

On YouTube I saw a clip of a Brad Paisley concert where he brought a six-year-old on stage to play drums on the Van Halen classic, "Hot For Teacher." And he was good.

Fabrications Unlimited is hiring folks. They do kitchen remodels. They will train you and starting pay is $20.00 an hour.

Who do we talk to in order to be done changing our clocks twice a year? Springing forward is getting a little harder every year that I get older. And I don't know one single person who thinks that we still need to do this.

People my age keep an eye on their wealth. Retirement is coming at some point over the next ten years so I like to know where I stand. But this week I've begun including my assorted gift cards as part of my overall wealth.

Theoretically, I could eat every meal out in a restaurant for weeks. Then, I could go on a heck of a shopping spree and not spend a penny of my own money. Being rich feels good.

And finally, Hornady Zombie ammunition because what if The Walking Dead really happens? I'll be ready.