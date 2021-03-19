Paul’s Quotes for the Day on Immigration and Tester

If you missed this morning's show you missed some great quotes. We started off the morning by talking about the weather in the years 11 and 732. They experienced the same thing we are right now. Some spring flooding, no rain in the dry areas of the country, and temperatures starting to get warmer in the spring. We talked about the Democrats calling people who'll come here 'Dreamers.' Here's the quote: "Who the Democrats view as 'Dreamers,' the border states view as nightmares."

We also talked about Joe Biden's priest that he used in his inaugural blessing and service now being investigated for sexual misconduct (AP). Now, remember when Jon Tester went after Admiral Jackson, the white house doctor? Where was he on Biden's pick to officiate at the inauguration? My quote on Tester, "The only thing Montanans know about Tester is his driver's license." Our show is not for everyone. If it's for you, we'll be back Monday at 5. Have a great weekend.