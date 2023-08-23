Celebrating Oktoberfest In Our Area, 25th Anniversary In Red Lodge

Local festival fun.

People from all over the world dream of traveling to Munich for Oktoberfest in the fall and enjoying the beer festival and traveling carnival. Few will ever experience this famous event. For those of us who won’t be leaving Montana this fall, Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company is throwing its 25th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration.

Break out your lederhosen and dirndls, head to Red Lodge, and enjoy German food, beer, and games on Saturday, September 9 from 2:00 - 9:00 pm. There is a $10 entry fee, and all ages are welcome.

Historical significance.

Oktoberfest originated in the Munich area during the marriage celebration of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1810. The festival increased in popularity during the 19th Century and was wildly well-attended by the 20th Century.

The celebration was suspended for a time during the World Wars and was reinstated in 1950. Today, the festival boasts attendance in the millions.

Oktoberfest today.

Communities worldwide now celebrate this festival, incorporating costumes, traditional beers, dancing, games, and more. Only 6 breweries have the authorization to produce authentic Oktoberfest beer including: Augustiner-Brä, Hacker-Pschorr-Bräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, Spatenbräu, Staatliches Hofbräu-München. Though it’s not one of these authentic German products, I really enjoy the Yuengling Oktoberfest Seasonal Beer…which is, unfortunately, not available in Montana.

Plan to attend.

Red Lodge Ales Brewing Company is bound to have some delicious options at their festival, so be sure to plan on attending. Their $10 entry fee benefits Beartooth Recreational Trails Association.

The schedule is as follows:

2:00 - 4:00 pm Alte Kameraden: Live German Band

4:00 - 6:00 pm Oktoberfest Team Games

6:00 - 9:00 pm The Lucky Valentines: Live Americana Music