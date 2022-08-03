Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month

For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career.

The following is the official statement submitted for the Congressional Record for July.

Tribute to Tom Kuntz of Carbon County, from Senator Steve Daines

Mr. President, today I have the distinct honor of recognizing Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his unwavering dedication to the Red Lodge community and his 30 years of public service to the people of Montana through his selfless firefighting career. As a graduate from both the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officers Program and Ithaca College, Tom brought his skills and passion to the Treasure State when he first moved to Montana in 1992 and began what would become a distinguished career in firefighting. He now serves as the Chief of the Red Lodge Fire Department and has been an active leader in responding to the fires and natural disasters that have impacted the community over the years. Notably, Tom served as a key player in responding to the 24,000-acre Robertson Draw Fire that blazed through Carbon County in June of 2021. Roughly one year after the community faced the devastating wildfire, they were hit with historic flooding, which has wreaked havoc throughout the county. Referred to as “the 500-year flood,” the high waters have caused catastrophic damage to people’s homes, properties, businesses, and public infrastructure. Tom acted swiftly working on the front lines to help mitigate the wreckage and help members of the Red Lodge community. Tom and his wife Eliza also serve the community through their various restaurant and hospitality businesses which have become staples in downtown Red Lodge and attract both locals and visitors from near and far. They also raised their two daughters to be involved in public service and they regularly help out at the family businesses. It is my honor to recognize Tom Kuntz for his dedication to keeping the people of Red Lodge safe through a seemingly relentless series of natural disasters and for his many years of public service to the great State of Montana. Tom, thank you for all you do help our communities prosper and stay safe. You make Montana proud!