Cereal, It’s What’s For Breakfast. What’s Montana’s Favorite?

About once or twice a year, I treat myself to a box of cereal. The reason that I only do it once or twice a year is that I have zero self-control and it takes me about a day and a half to eat an entire box.

I mean, it's kind of the perfect food when you think about it. It takes almost no effort and it's delicious. Cereal, a bowl, milk, and a spoon. Boom.

I don't know if you've been down the cereal aisle at the grocery store lately, but it seems like there are a ton more choices than I remember as a kid. There's a mix of healthy and not-so-healthy and let's be honest, the not-so-healthy taste way better.

So, what do the folks of Montana have to say? Which breakfast cereal is tops in Montana?

Well, it kind of depends. Once again, are we talking healthy or not-so-healthy? If we're talking healthy, then the top prize goes to Cheerios. Not the Honey Nut ones, just the plain ole' Cheerios. If Montanans are in the mood for a more sugary treat, then the top prize goes to Cinnamon Toast Crunch according to zippia.com

For me, if I'm going healthy, I'm going Grape Nuts. I realize that makes me sound like your Grandpa, but I've always been a fan. Of course, I require a half a cup of sugar to eat them, so that might defeat any health benefit that they have. If I'm going not-so-healthy, then it's Frosted Flakes all day long. I mean what else can I say other then they're greeeaattt.

I asked the question on Social Media and a whole lot of people chimed in and this is what they had to say:

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Captain Crunch Berries."

"Cap'n Crunch peanut butter!!"

"The variety package was always my favorite. I don’t want the same thing every day"

"Life or Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds."

"Fruity Pebbles for the win!"

"Honey Nut Cheerios"

"Raisin bran boring but fiber."

"Bacon"

"Lucky Charms, because they're magical and delicious"

"Fruit Loops or Apple Jacks"

"I like that cheap !@# bag cereal that's a knock-off"

Do you agree with the options above or did we miss something? What's your favorite cereal?

