Chase Hawk Rough Stock Rodeo Canceled This Month

With the continued restrictions in place because of COVID-19, it's no surprise that this year's Chase Hawks Rodeo has been canceled. The 26th Annual Cowboy Gatherin' Dinner and Chase Hawks Memorial Association Rough Stock Rodeo was scheduled for Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Fist Interstate Arena at MetraPark. But due to COVID-19 restrictions in Yellowstone County set forth by Riverstone Health, the board was forced to make the tough decision to cancel the events for this year. In a press release, Executive Director Teddi Vogel says:

It is with great sadness that we must cancel this year’s CHMA Rough Stock Rodeo weekend. This decision did not come easily for the board, however we understand and will comply with the current health department restrictions. It is our hope that our decision will have a positive effect on the health of our community by not adding to the spread of this terrible virus.

The main focus of the CHMA organization has always been to help families in crisis in our community. Vogel went on to say that,

In lieu of a rodeo this year, CHMA encourages community members to support your local businesses when Christmas shopping and by checking out the Chase Hawks website for more ways to give to the organization. We are already working diligently to bring the Rough Stock Weekend and all our other events back in 2021.