Billings’ Chase Hawks Buckaroo Bike Rodeo is Coming Up

When I was a kid, my brothers and loved our bikes. We lived in the country and put what felt like hundreds of miles on our bicycles every summer, riding the two miles to Grandma and Grampa's house, the creek, into town to hit the pool, or wherever we wanted to go.

A properly operating bicycle is necessary for safety and smooth operation, and the Chase Hawks Memorial Association wants to make sure kids in the Billings area are ready to go for summer. Their annual Buckaroo Bike Rodeo is April 26th from 10 am to 2 pm at Albertsons on 6th and Central.

Each year, the organization and a team of volunteers help check out kids' bicycles, providing free tune-ups, chain lubrication, adjusting handlebars and seats, or replacing flat tires.

Free lunch, free helmets, and a chance to win free bikes!

Thanks to Billings Clinic, the Bike Rodeo is offering free bicycle helmets, water bottles, and a goodie bag, while supplies last. Attendees also have a chance to win dozens of free bikes and participate in other fun kid activities, including a bike obstacle course. Find out more at ChaseHawks.com.

About the Chase Hawks Memorial Association.

Chase Hawks is a well-respected Montana 501c3 non-profit that hosts several signature fundraising events in Billings, including the Burn the Point parade and car show, the Chase Hawks Roughstock Weekend Rodeo, a trap shoot, a pasture golf tournament, and the Race for Chase.

Founded on the principle of "Montana's helping Montanans", Chase Hawks Crisis Fund has helped thousands of our neighbors in times of need. Find out more about the Crisis Fund HERE.

