Check Out What Will Be Opening in Billings in 2020

There have already been some exciting additions to the Magic City in recent weeks with Panera Bread, Tippy Cow Cafe, and Whole Hog Breakfast Sandwiches opening for business.

Before the end of 2020, Billings will celebrate the grand opening of even more new stores and businesses.

Here are some highly anticipated openings we're looking forward to:

Freefall Brewery, Audrey's Pizza Oven, FinnBrooks Monster Subs at Rimrock Mall (opening soon)

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

At Home - Decor Superstore in the former Shopko location. (opening Spring 2020)

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

City Brew Coffee in the DoubleTree Hotel at 27 N. 27th Street (opening Spring 2020)

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

D-Bat Billings at Rimrock Mall (opening soon)

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

REI at Shiloh Crossing (opening Spring 2020)

Credit; Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media