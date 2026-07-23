MetraPark is rolling out a brand-new digital ride ticketing system for the 2026 MontanaFair carnival/midway, which - in theory - should make it quicker and easier to hit the rides.

The new platform, called FunTagg, replaces traditional paper ride tickets with a tap-and-go system that works with a reloadable ride card, a fabric wristband, or even your smartphone.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Families might appreciate the reloadable ride cards the most.

One card can be shared among multiple people, but you'll need to have it with you each time someone scans in for a ride.

If you're planning to spend the day riding all the rides (over and over!), the individual fabric wristband is likely the better option. Unlimited ride wristbands are tied to one person and can't be shared. If you buy one from a self-service kiosk, you'll receive a voucher that can be exchanged for the actual wristband at a staffed booth.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

There's also a free FunTagg app available for Apple and Android devices.

Through the app, you can purchase ride credits to share with your family or buy an individual unlimited RidePass. Once your credits are loaded, the app works even if your cell service is spotty on the fairgrounds, thanks to NFC technology that doesn't require Wi-Fi or a cellular connection to scan into rides.

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If apps aren't your thing, don't worry.

It seems like everyone is pushing us to use apps for nearly everything, and the fact is, not all of us love that. Here's the good news... Self-service kiosks and staffed ticket booths throughout the midway will still let you purchase or reload ride cards using cash, credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. The kiosks will even make change if you're paying with larger bills.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

MontanaFair is an end-of-summer tradition in Billings.

We don't go every year, but more often than not we'll spend at least one evening at the fair, taking in the food, riding some rides, playing bingo, taking in a concert, and checking out the animal barns and community displays.

This new midway ticketing system should mean less time standing in ticket lines and more time enjoying everything the fair has to offer. You can find ride pricing, unlimited ride session information, and additional fair details on the MontanaFair website.

Montana Museum of Railroad History Pictures of the Montana Museum of Railroad History. Gallery Credit: Jason Laird, Montana Museum of Railroad History