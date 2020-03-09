Chicks or No Chicks?

The Dixie Chicks have a new country album coming out and they sound good. So here is the question: do we start to give them radio time? The remarks about President Bush were made 17 years ago. Look at things that are said today. I understand America was still very emotional about what happened on 9/11 but I think it's time we move on. We have all said things we regret and have pockets full of regrets. How many of us have said we are ashamed Jon Tester is representing Montana? Let America decide with purchases and listenerships. But maybe it's time to reconsider. See you tomorrow at 5.