Choate is Staying; Here’s His Message to Bobcat Fans

On Friday night, several news outlets reported that Boise State has hired Andy Avalos to be its new head football coach. That means Montana State football head coach Jeff Choate will be staying with the Bobcats. Here's what Choate Tweeted out shortly after Boise State made their announcement.

"God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University."

This is great news for the Bobcats, who are getting set for their 2021 Spring season, which was moved from the fall because of COVID-19.

We totally understand why the Boise State job would have been attractive to Choate. It's a Division 1 school, and Choate was a popular assistant coach there from 2006-2011. Many of his former Bronco players came out in support of Choate getting the Boise State job.

Selfishly, however, we're excited that Coach Choate is going to stay. He's re-built the Bobcat football program and is well-liked by his players and the community.

Coach, I was actually rooting for you to get the Boise job because I know it was a great move personally for you and your family. But I'm so thankful that you're going to remain our head coach. All is well know in Bobcat Nation!