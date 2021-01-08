According to a press release from Yellowstone County's public health service, more COVID-19 tests will be available, along with expanded hours for services beginning on Monday (1/11).

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will now be available from 8:30am until 2:30pm weekdays, at RiverStone Health's testing site located at 2173 Overland Avenue in Billings. Tests are for anyone aged 5 and over, even if they don't have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to the press release.

The site will test up to 210 people a day and offers both the Binax rapid antigen test with results in about 20 minutes and the PCR test, which requires lab processing that usually takes a few days. -RiverStone Health

RiverStone Health says residents should expect to be at the testing site for up to 90 minutes, depending on the number of people in line waiting to be tested. Those waiting for their test results will be directed to a designated parking area at the testing site, and will be notified by RiverStone Health staff when results are available.

According to the RiverStone Health press release, the COVID-19 vaccine remains "limited" in Yellowstone County, with only frontline workers and residents of assisted-living facilities available to receive the vaccination. It could be months before there is enough vaccine available for every resident, according to RiverStone Health, and say it's important to continue COVID-19 testing, so those who are infected can be isolated.

On Thursday (1/7), RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton rescinded all local mandates, with emphasis now on individuals and businesses taking "personal responsibility" in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.