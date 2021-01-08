Hello, 2021: Friday Fragments

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I don't know if I've ever needed a break from the job more than I did in December. While I was off I didn't watch one single newcast, local or national. It really did the trick. I was excited to get back to work. I'm thankful to have a job that I really enjoy.

My week included a prime rib philly, the shrimp and chicken combo, and lobster bisque soup. Also pepper.

I got my yearly physical. When I was checking in at the doctor's office, I was singing Olivia Newton John's song "Physical." The lady checking me in either didn't appreciate my singing or was just too young to know the song. Or both.

We have figured out our "Restaurant Possible" promotion. If you didn't catch the show Friday, we will hit again next week.

We are having a get together for folks who are going to Mexico trip. We will be at the Stadium Club in the heights next Tuesday, starting at 6 pm. It's a chance for our fellow travelers to ask questions about what to expect and to get to know one another. Something I like is that this trip, Secrets Akumal is limiting capacity to sixty percent during our week there. I never felt like the place was very crowded before the pandemic. Now we will practically have the place to ourselves. Bonus!

Speaking of the Flakes trip, I hope that you can join us on one of these. If you read my retirement article yesterday, then you know that we might not do these trips forever. So, you'd better get to saving some trip money and join us next year.

And, NO, I don't know where we are going next year yet. we usually start getting that question each year about the fourth day of the trip.

Have a great weekend. See you Monday morning at 5.