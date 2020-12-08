Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Expecting Their First Child

Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, may have barely just celebrated their first wedding anniversary — and, like all of us, are in the middle of a pandemic — but they are making good use of a topsy-turvy year. The couple has just announced they are going to have a baby!

Bushnell, who was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelor and married Lane in October of 2019, told People she tested for pregnancy on a whim, not experiencing anything concrete that would indicate that she might be expecting the couple's first child.

“I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn’t anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant,” she explains.

As she added: “I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read ‘pregnant.'"

Bushnell told the outlet she took "10 more" tests, in disbelief. “Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic," she explained.

The couple have since visited the doctor and gotten concrete proof that there is indeed a real new life on the way. “It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat,” Bushnell related. "We are just soaking it all in!”

Lane launched his Big, Big Plans Tour in October of 2019, and it ran through February of 2020. The headlining run came on the heels of the singer's first international tour as direct support to Brad Paisley. He's still making waves with single "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote about his dreams for the couple. The video for the song features footage from their real-life wedding in Tennessee.