Kane Brown's new year is shaping up to be a busy one with the announcement of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will mark his first-ever headlining run overseas.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it's almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing," Brown says, per the Tennesseean.

He'll kick off in Dublin in February, bouncing from London to Amsterdam to Paris and then to Berlin before returning home for a North American leg. The first U.S. show is Feb. 29 in Atlantic City. Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson will join Brown as opening acts. Tickets will go on sale for most dates on Nov. 15. See a full list of dates below.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them and knowing how much we appreciate their support," Brown says.

In addition to his headlining run, Brown will be performing at a handful of music festivals in 2020, including Country Thunder, Country Fest and Country SuperFest.

The announcement of his own tour comes after Brown had to postpone his Staples Center anniversary concert — a massive show that will now take place on Jan. 9, 2020. It will be the "For My Daughter" singer's first time to perform at the venue.

2019 has been a bittersweet year for Brown. In his personal life, he and wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, at the end of October. But the country crooner also dealt with the death of his touring drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a single-car accident on Oct. 12.

Brown's professional life over the past year has brought him numerous successes. He was recently awarded with the CMT Artist of the Year prize, which he dedicated to Dixon. He also hit the road with Granger Smith and Jimmie Allen for his headlining Live Forever Tour. Brown recently finished supporting Jason Aldean's Ride All Night Tour alongside Carly Pearce.

Kane Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Dublin @ Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris @ L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin @ Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 21 — London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

March 26 — North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla.* @ Daily’s Place

April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

April 30 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

May 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

