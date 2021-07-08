CODE RED: Wildfires Reported Near Roundup, Subdivision Evacuated

Update 7/9/21 12:37pm

The Musselshell County DES provided an update at 9:00 AM via their Facebook page for both the Western Fire and the Petersen Fire, saying "A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been assigned to the complex. They will be assisting fire efforts on both our fires and the Musselshell Trail Fire just inside Yellowstone County."

Original Story

Several fires have been reported around Roundup, according to the Musselshell Country Department of Emergency Services, with one subdivision being voluntarily evacuated.

According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, a "Code Red Alert" has been sent out for the Johnny Coal subdivision, where a "large fast moving fire" was reported off the end of Jeffrey Mine Road around 4pm today (Thursday 7/8).

Musselshell County Sheriff's Office was going door to door alerting residents in the Johnny Coal subdivision, and a temporary shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at the Roundup Community Center for those displaced by the evacuation.

Two other fires have also been reported today in Musselshell County, both around Queens Point Road, according to the Facebook post.

The first Queens Point fires was approximately 5 acres in size, and was knocked down by fire crews, and a dozer line around it, according to the report on Facebook. Musselshell County DES also reports a second "timber fire" that is east of the original Queens Point fire, according to the post.

Some residents near the area of the fire were on the Musselshell County DES Facebook offering their trailers to help transport animals, and land to temporarily store livestock.

Updates on the fire will be available on the Musselshell County DES Facebook by clicking HERE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

