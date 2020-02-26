Common Germ Collectors You Might Not Know About

Hopefully, you weren't grossed out by our Weird Wednesday topic "germ collectors."

The most common items we heard about today were toothbrushes and door handles. But there were several that I didn't even consider. For the ladies, the bottom of your purse gets set on floors and usually doesn't get wiped down. Then you set it on your counter or kitchen table at home.

Cat claws, magazines at doctors' offices, remote controls in hotel rooms, menus, salt & pepper shakers, and even the pen at your pharmacy's credit card machine. I've never seen one of those wiped down.

We know from experience that the microphone that everybody shares is an excellent way to share whatever it is that you brought to the studio with you.

Note to self. Buy more wipes and more hand sanitizer.