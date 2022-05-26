Residents of Billings know just how hard it is to find a place to live on a month-by-month basis; the average rent payment in Billings as of May 25 is $800 for a one-bedroom apartment. While that may seem outrageous, if you're a tourist staying for a month, Airbnb definitely has that beat. We took a look at the most expensive Airbnb in Montana recently, but let's compare the cheapest one in Billings with the most expensive one in Billings.

Here's the Cheapest monthly Airbnb in Billings

While this Airbnb is in Park City, it's only about a 15-minute straight shot to the Magic City. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Park City will run you and a guest a total of $1,255 for one month.

While small, the amenities are reminiscent of a hotel room and include a television, microwave, free parking outside the apartment, and a decent-sized bathroom. Not too terrible, especially when you and a friend are looking for an option to save some money.

What about the most Expensive monthly Airbnb in Billings?

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom bungalow in Billings will have you and 5 others reeling at how much space you'll have. With two kitchens and quite a large backyard, I can imagine an amazing party at this lovely abode.

However, we hope you and your friends are able to afford the hefty cost of $10,896 after fees that this Airbnb requests. With 6 people chipping in, that's over $1,800 per person for the month. However, it does look worth it to me, and if you're coming long-term with friends, give this one a shot.

We also looked at the most expensive Airbnb in the state of Montana. It's in Superior, Montana and it's absolutely gorgeous. However, looks do come with a price. How much is it? Click below and check it out.

