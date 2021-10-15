Incredible Montana Airbnb Gets National Love For Gorgeous Views

One thing on my to-do list is to gather a bunch of friends and family and split the cost of a ridiculously priced getaway. There are so many cool places you can find on sites like Airbnb but they're more than a little out of my price range. But when you start dividing up the cost between a dozen people it doesn't seem quite so bad.

An article from Thrillist highlights "10 Incredible Airbnbs Around the Country with Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views." Just for fun, I was poking around and looking at the hideaways, penthouses, and beachfront properties when I saw one of the featured places is here in Montana. Naturally, I'll be hitting up 15 acquaintances to pitch in on this European-style chalet with mountain and water views that sleeps 16 for just a touch over $1,600 a night! That's just $100 a night per person to be vacationing in style!

The 21-acre property is close to downtown Livingston and less than an hour from entering Yellowstone. You can unwind and enjoy a fire with outside seating, do a little grilling, entertain with ping pong and shuffleboard tables, or maybe pull some fish out of the trout pond. Check out some pictures and start thinking about which dates work best for you!

Amazing Airbnb in Montana Makes Thrillist List for Gorgeous Views Looking to get away? This home in Livingston made the list of "10 Incredible Airbnbs Around the Country with Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views."

LOOK INSIDE: Glacier Bear Retreat, the Only Private Home in Glacier Park That Is For Sale Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live inside Glacier National Park? Take a look at the Glacier Bear Retreat, from Glacier Sotheby's International Realty