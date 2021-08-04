You Can Rent This Rustic 1898 Cabin For a True Montana Experience

Airbnb.com / Vintage Cabin Experience

Are you in need of a relaxing getaway? Fortunately, you have a lot of great options in Montana. If you need to get away from it all, you don't have to go far.

Airbnb rentals have skyrocketed throughout much of Montana, so you may have trouble finding any available vacancy this year, but you can always start making plans for next year.

Back in April, we told you about a treehouse near Columbia Falls that was named the coolest Airbnb in Montana. If you haven't seen it, you can check it out here.

If you're looking for a less expensive place to stay in Montana, we just found out about a rustic cabin that was built in 1898 that's available for rent on Airbnb.

The vintage cabin is located in northwest Montana along the banks of Elk Creek near Augusta. If you're looking for a true Montana experience, this place is perfect.

Based upon the reviews, the vintage cabin experience under the stars has been well received. The best part is, you can rent it for less than $100 per night.

The one-bedroom cabin is suitable for two guests. It includes two single beds and a half bath. If you'd like to make a reservation, click here for all of the details.