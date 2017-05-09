While American Idol launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood

and Scotty McCreery, the reality singing competition turned away just as many notable country acts.

Among those country artists who didn't make the final cut was Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott. In fact, she auditioned for Idol twice and never made it to the judging rounds. “I actually tried out for American Idol twice and didn’t get past the first round, if that gives anyone hope,” she tells Entertainment Weekly.

It was a similar story for the others on this 7 Country Artists Who Were Rejected by American Idol list. Judges missed Kane Brown's hitmaking ability, Maren Morris' style and the brilliant vocal capabilities of Mickey Guyton, plus many more. There's nearly as many No. 1 hits from this list of rejects as there is from the top finalists and winners!

Clarkson won Idol in 2002, and the show developed a storied 15-year history before it said goodbye in 2016, bringing hundreds of American-made singers to light. Since returning in 2018 the show hasn't introduced another new country hitmaker, but it's early. Taste of Country takes a look back on the country acts who missed the mark ... and went on to find success, anyway. Click through the gallery below to see which singers tried out, but didn't make it to the final bow.

7 Country Artists Who Were Rejected by 'American Idol'