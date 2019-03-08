Modern Country Music’s Female Trailblazers [PICTURES]

Country music's women totally rule. Since icons such as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn rose to fame in the 1960s -- actually, even before then -- the genre's female stars have been kicking a-- and taking names -- and making country music fans take notice.

Tanya Tucker got her start in the '70s. Reba McEntire owned the '80s. Shania Twain is one of the '90s biggest stars, in any genre, period. No matter the decade, there's always a country lady to look up to.

As for the 2000s? The 13 women in the photo gallery above (11 solo acts and one duo) are following in the footsteps of the aforementioned greats (not to mention countless other female country stars), but putting their own spin on things: Maddie & Tae and Kacey Musgraves, for example, are known for crafting smart, sassy lyrics, while Maren Morris and Aubrie Sellers have created a country sound that's all their own.

