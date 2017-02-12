It may not be the most important night in country music, but the 59th annual Grammy Awards certainly brought out the genre’s most fashionable artists. From daring, high-cut gowns to simple, streamlined suits, the country stars in attendance on Sunday night (Feb. 12) were wearing some of Music's Biggest Night's best fashion.

From Carrie Underwood’s gorgeous crimson gown to Maren Morris’ lacy (and racy!) eggplant number, the five country artists in the photo gallery above were the genre’s best dressed at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Share your favorite outfit(s) of the night in the comments section below!