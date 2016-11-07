Country Stars Sound Off About the 2016 Presidential Election

As November nears, a number of country singers have been making their thoughts on the presidential election known. Some have come right out and said who they'll be voting for when the polls are open this year, while others have commented more generally on the political landscape.

Even in non-election years, some country acts -- Willie Nelson, the Dixie Chicks, Charlie Daniels -- have made their political beliefs well known, so it may be pretty easy to guess where some of the artists in the photo gallery above are placing their political hopes. Others are less open about their political leanings but have given hints as to how they may vote this fall or simply offered some thoughts about the goings-on in this election season.

