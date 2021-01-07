Daines Flips on Election Certification, Rosendale Stands Firm

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here's an update to the story we brought to you earlier in the week, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) now says he will support the certification of the presidential election results.

Daines' spokeswoman Katie Schoettler released this statement from the senator's office late Wednesday:

As stated from the beginning, the Senator's goal was to raise concerns for Americans who lack confidence in our elections, and to drive reforms to restore integrity, confidence and trust into our electoral process. It was never an attempt to overturn the election. Congress' role to count the electoral vote was a platform to raise these priorities - that's why he objected to Arizona. In light of the deplorable violence, and the assault on our constitution and law enforcement, the Senator believed it was best for our nation to move forward with as much unity as possible, and affirm the results. The Senator will continue fighting for election reform through all legal and peaceful means.

Meanwhile, Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is standing firm. He released the following statement:

Today is an absolutely terrible day. I have always condemned and will continue to condemn political violence in all forms. It has no place in our country. However, I will not be intimidated by mob violence from the left or the right. I will oppose certification of electors from certain disputed states. These votes today were always about preserving and protecting the integrity of our election process, not any candidate. I will continue to work to ensure our elections are free and secure and every legal vote is counted and every fraudulent vote is rejected. I want to thank law enforcement for their extraordinary bravery and dedication to their duty today.

PRIOR STORY: ROSENDALE TO VOTE AGAINST CERTIFYING PRES ELECTION

Credit Getty Images

Breaking News: Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says he will be voting against the certification of the presidential election in the US House of Representatives.

Rosendale announced the news in response to our question LIVE on our Montana Talks statewide radio show Tuesday morning, shortly before his office released this statement:

Statement From Representative Rosendale On Election Certification

I will be voting to oppose the certification of the presidential electors from certain disputed states. Democrats have done the same in every presidential election since 2000 that has been won by a Republican. It is clear that there are widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities in many states, and that these allegations have endangered the American people’s faith in our electoral process. I support the effort to create an Electoral Commission to conduct a 10-day audit of election returns. This is a logical step to help restore faith in the results of this election and one that has historical precedent dating back to 1877. All Americans have the right to a fair, secure election, and should be confident that the process ensures all legitimate ballots are counted, and all fraudulent ballots are rejected. It’s sad that Democrats and their lackeys in the media are so blinded by partisan hatred for President Trump that they’re unable to live up to the precedent they have set and take appropriate action to safeguard our elections.

Here's the full audio from our conversation on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

Related: MONTANA’S SENATOR DAINES PREPARED TO CONTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

A group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

That's how Fox News reported the big story that Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is joining several other senators in calling for an audit of the presidential election results in the contested states.

Here's part of the statement sent out by Senator Daines on Saturday:

DAINES: An unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of 2020 presidential election results. Fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College. Couple that with the fact that the processes and the way Americans voted was altered at a scale never before imagined outside what the state legislative process intended. There have been continued reports of irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers. These issues have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Frank Miele, the former Daily Inter Lake Editor who now writes for his Heartland Diary USA blog in Kalispell says he was getting ready to exhort Senator Daines to stand against the certification of the electoral college vote. Once the news broke that Daines was signing onto this effort, Miele added: