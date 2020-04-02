Yep, that's Darius Rucker on the left and Jennifer Nettles on the right. The two singers voice characters on an upcoming country-themed episode of Puppy Dog Pals on the Disney Channel, and both are clearly having as much fun as they can.

Watch Rucker play a mysterious, but jovial country crooner named Ramblin' Rhodes in the below clip. Nettels' plays a guitar guru dog named Capo who can identify the owner of any guitar just by giving it a strum and she gets to sing a song in her clip, the second of two.

Both clips are exclusive Taste of Country first looks at an episode set to premiere Friday (April 3) at 10:30AM ET/PT on Disney Channel and in the Disney/NOW app.

Being a part of this show was an especially big deal for Nettles, who has a 6-year-old who is a fan of the Puppy Dog Pals. She tells Taste of Country she's always been a big Disney fan.

"Puppy Dog Pals is a big hit around our house, so I was thrilled to be able to lend myself to such a fun character and story!" she shares.

"As a dad, I know firsthand how much families love Disney programming," Rucker adds. "I was honored that they asked me to be part of Puppy Dog Pals and I had such a blast being the voice behind Ramblin' Rhodes!"

The show follows Bingo and Rolly, two well-meaning puppies who enjoy exploring their neighborhood when their owner Bob is out of the house. That's when the adventures begin. This particular episode takes place in Nashville. Rucker's character Ramblin' Rhodes is one of the most popular musicians in Nashville, a fitting role for a real-life popular musician in Music City.