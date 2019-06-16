Detour Removal At Hwy 3 & Zimmerman Begins Monday
While Zimmerman Trail has reopened to all traffic after chip sealing and striping was completed, there's another project nearby that could slow traffic this week.
Beginning Monday (6/17) The Montana Department of Transportation will begin removing the detour used during the Zimmerman Trail construction in 2018. Motorists traveling on Highway 3 near the Zimmerman Trail roundabout should be aware of the 35mph reduced speed and flaggers directing traffic flow.
MDT expects the detour removal to take 2 to 3 days with slight delays possible during working hours. To get updates on the project, text "hwy3zimmerman" to 555888.