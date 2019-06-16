While Zimmerman Trail has reopened to all traffic after chip sealing and striping was completed, there's another project nearby that could slow traffic this week.

Beginning Monday (6/17) The Montana Department of Transportation will begin removing the detour used during the Zimmerman Trail construction in 2018. Motorists traveling on Highway 3 near the Zimmerman Trail roundabout should be aware of the 35mph reduced speed and flaggers directing traffic flow.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media