A Heartfelt Thank You to Snowplow Drivers in Montana

First, we want to say thank you for all of your hard work. Snowplow drivers in Montana don't get enough credit. Being a snowplow driver in Montana isn't easy. Montana winters are rough, and snowplow drivers are always on call. In addition to braving harsh winter conditions, drivers also have to be aware of other drivers on the road.

Lately, there have been a lot of complaints about neighborhoods in Bozeman and the surrounding area not getting plowed on a regular basis.

Snowplow drivers try their best to clear the roads of snow in the winter, but staffing shortages have made it more difficult this year. Since resources are stretched thin, interstates and roads that have the highest volume of traffic are prioritized and are always cleared first.

As someone that commutes to Bozeman from Manhattan every day, I can't thank snowplow drivers enough for making sure that Interstate 90 is snow-free.

I've found that staying behind a snowplow while driving is the safest place to be when travel conditions are less than ideal. If you decide to stay behind a snowplow, make sure to keep your distance. A snowplow driver can only see you when you are driving behind it and can see its side mirrors.

We understand that many snowplow drivers in Montana are overworked due to a lack of drivers, and will do our best to make their jobs easier. We just wanted to let snowplow drivers know how much we appreciate them. They definitely don't get enough credit and we wanted to say thank you.

