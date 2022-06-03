The Montana Department of Transportation says it was "late-season weather conditions" and some unplanned median replacement that pushed back the completion date for the Main Street Billings Improvement Project.

According to a press release from the Montana DOT, crews will start working on the 3 miles of Main Street (Highway 312) this spring and will include "finalizing striping, replacing the medians at the Airport Road intersection and the median immediately north of Hilltop."

Several other improvements will also be completed this spring from 1st Avenue North to Bench Boulevard including upgrades to medians, storm drains, sidewalks, and traffic signals.

Construction was predominantly completed the end of 2021, however, due to late season weather conditions, and the addition of two needed median replacement, the project extended into 2022 and is anticipated to be completed late summer/early fall of 2022. -Montana Department of Transportation

For those who use the Main Street corridor, delays are expected during the construction project, so the Montana Department of Transportation suggests you check 511mt.net or use their MDT 511 mobile app to get the latest updates on construction.

To see a detailed overview of the Main Street Improvement Project, CLICK HERE.

