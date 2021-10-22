MDT continues the widening and reconstruction of I-90 in Billings, and beginning next week there will be some changes in traffic flow.

According to the press release from the Montana Department of Transportation, there is now single-lane traffic on Interstate 90, both east and westbound from the North 27th Street to the Lockwood interchange.

If weather permits, there will be a change to two-way traffic on the westbound lane of I-90 and closure of the eastbound lane and 27th street on-ramp, according to the MDT. Short delays are expected through this area, as the westbound 27th Street off-famp will remain open during this portion of construction.

MDT also says the Jim Dutcher Trail remains closed at the Yellowstone River Bridge, with construction work continuing through this upcoming weekend. According to the press release, no night work is immediately planned.

Here are some additional travel restrictions through the construction area:

Width restrictions are in place for loads 13 ft and over. Wide load accommodations and staging areas have been provided, and trucks are being chauffeured through the construction area Monday-Friday, 3:30-5:30 a.m. Freight and wide loads are advised to take an alternate route when possible

Drivers who are traveling through the I-90 construction zone are reminded to "slow down, follow all posted signs, and watch for crews working in this busy work zone."

You can receive updates from the MDT on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge project by calling 888-926-5827, or text i90Yellowstone to 844-799-0212.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2024, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America