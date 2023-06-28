As a new implant to the area of Billings and second time only to visit Montana, this has been an eye opener for certain. So far, 100% of the people have been respectful, kind and willing to take the time to chat about their city and state. This gives me real hope whether I'm talking to local business owners or even our Mayor (Day 2) and our Governor (Day 3) - Gives you that small town feel throughout the city. After living in Alaska (even a smaller population) reminds me of the work ethic (in most cases) but overall, EVERYONE is kind here and MONTANANS should be proud of that fact. I was told get rid of your license plate right away - "People don't like outsiders", I get that for sure, understand it, for sure but don't believe that is the case for most of the people I've met. Even a nice Native American man I met, asking for help with some money, took the time to chat with me about the culture and his proud Crow heritage, we exchanged numbers and he's inviting me to witness a cultural event coming next month, dancing, ceremonies and big fires as he described it. This to me is how I engage with the local community and would love to hear from anyone reading this of what is the best way to make REAL meaningful connections. I am a golfer, and my last article was all about making those local golf relationships. I've joined a local cigar bar as well, very nice place, classy and have met some amazing people, so far. But I am eager to meet more before my family arrives in late August or early September, as my bride is waiting to join once she secures employment as a banker, she's in management - so if you're know of any banks or credit unions looking for a Branch or Assistant Branch Manager, I can say you really won't find a better one. Of course, as the husband, I admittedly am very biased.

