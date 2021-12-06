Do Bozeman Homes Cost More Than Those In The L.A. Area? Yes.

Whenever my lovely wife is in charge of the tv remote there is a whole lot of HGTV and Food Network playing at the Wolf house, which if I'm being honest, I'm totally cool with. What I'm not cool with is what happened last night while we were watching a 2021 episode of Flip or Flop.

If you've never seen the show, they buy a house, remodel it, then sell it for a profit. They're based in the Los Angeles area, so all of the homes are in the suburbs of L.A. which of course, is one of the most expensive cities in the world.

In the episode I watched last night, the couple bought and remodeled a home that ended up being a three-bedroom/two-bath/two-car garage home. They bought the house for under 400 thousand, remodeled it, and then listed it at 599,999. There was a bidding war and the house sold for 650 thousand.

Now maybe you're thinking, why are you telling us about some tv show? Fair question and the reason is, as I watched this show, I thought to myself "that's a decent price". Yep. That's where I'm at. I think 650 thousand for a medium-sized home is a good deal.

The mid-western in me is so ashamed

I then jumped on to realtor.com to check out similar homes in Bozeman. I went to the filters and put in the price the L.A. house went for and hit the results button. So, what can I get for 650 thousand in Bozeman? The internet did its thing and it spit out 4 results for that price range, oh and three of those are already pending.

So, let's talk about the one that's available. Coming in at just 649 thousand, I can get a 2 bedroom 1 bath 856 sq foot home over on E. Bealle that needs a makeover. Of course, the selling point is that it's close to downtown Bozeman and I can see the appeal to the location, but 649 thousand for a 2 bedroom 1 bath home that is under 1000 sq feet? My apartment is bigger than that!

Am I the only one that thinks it's crazy that you can buy a completely remolded home in a nice suburb of Los Angeles that's cheaper than a house here in Bozeman? I realize that we've had this conversation over and over, but I mean when does it end? In a recent article, my co-worker addressed the issue of L.A. vs Bozeman and the results were a bit shocking.

This of course won't surprise long-time residents of Bozeman and in fact, will probably only anger them, which is not my intention. I just wish we could have a legitimate conversation or come up with a plan that will help those folks that need it, which is a whole lot of us if we're being honest.

