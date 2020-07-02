Downtown Farmers Market Postpones Season: Here are 3 Alternatives

The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market announced this week that it has indefinitely postponed it's 2020 season that was scheduled to kickoff this Saturday in downtown Billings. A Facebook post on their page dated June 11th hinted at possible delays of this popular Billings summertime event.

It was determined that it is in the best interest of all to postpone the start of the market until the COVID-19 restrictions are eased. We need state regulations to allow for self-monitoring for social distancing and not need to limit the number of people allowed in the market at one time.

A story yesterday from KTVQ confirmed the postponement news, with farmers market Board President Shelli Gaybert expanding on the many hurdles organizers would have to overcome in order to open this weekend. A few of the big issues include: required fencing/gates into and out of the 4 block area, limiting attendance to only 170 people at a time and other obstacles that would make it extremely difficult to operate the event under current COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines and requirements.

Bummer. I certainly respect the Board's decision to do what they feel best to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the downtown farmers market is one of my favorite summertime things to do on Saturday mornings. From the fresh produce to the food stands it's a great way to start a weekend.

Here are a few other ways to find fresh veggies and more this summer in Billings: