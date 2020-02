National TV doctor Dr. Drew is livid at the press in America about the Coronavirus. He has said the same thing I have about the seriousness of the virus. People with compromised immune systems are the ones vulnerable. He talks about the influenza problem that dwarfs this virus. He is so right. He said doctors, the CDC etc. will tell you when its serious not TV, newspapers, or Nancy Pelosi. His advice is to take care of YOURSELF and wash your hands. AMEN Brother.