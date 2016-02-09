Driving a Stick Shift in Billings

This morning I had a few errands to run around Billings before I kicked off my workday. Normally, this isn't a big deal and today wasn't much different. That was until I ran into the person learning to drive a stick shift down Main Street.

We were up in the Heights and I managed to get behind a pickup that had a driver trying to figure out how to handle it.

If we were moving, things were fine for the most part. Stoplights were the devil though. I managed to hit 3 lights with them in front of me.

They would get stopped and when the light would turn green, the rodeo would begin again and again. Truck shaking uncontrollably...they would kill it several times before revving the engine so hard a popping the clutch to get going again. They obviously didn't know what they were doing and being on that road in Billings at that time of day was a hard place to be in that condition.

I felt bad for them. Really I did. It was humiliating to watch and it immediately took me back to when I first learned to drive stick on that back country road. Key words there, back country road.

My only wish was that I would have been able to help them get it figured out but there was no way that could happen.

They get an "A" for effort and guts in my book.