Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana

Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt.

Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The company has luxury resorts sprinkled all over the world and high-end resorts scattered everywhere from Australia to South Africa. This new resort aims to be even more exclusive than the high-class Yellowstone Club. Plans are that the resort will be located in the Moonlight Basin area with an exclusive gondola that will open up 5,800 acres of ski terrain to guests.

According to Robb Report, the resort will feature:

73 guest rooms and suites

19 upscale villas

Exclusive restaurants

Transformative spa

62 private homes will also be included in the resort. With a starting price of $8.45 million.

According to the official website for One&Only: Moonlight Basin

Designed by renowned architects Olson Kundig, these bold spaces touch the earth lightly, crafted from materials that are respectful of the natural surroundings and resistant to the untamed elements of snow country. Featuring local art, welcoming textiles, roaring fires and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, you feel simultaneously connected to and protected from the dramatic landscape.

So the question on every Montana resident's mind is, "Are we quickly becoming the next Aspen, Colorado?" Is big money going to continue to buy up Montana property and develop it into vacation homes? It appears that the secret we have been keeping for so long has spread all over the world. The "Last Best Place" has been discovered.

