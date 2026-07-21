Freight train accidents happen more often than you might think. According to Operation Lifesaver, there were 2,274 vehicle/train collisions at railroad crossings in 2025, resulting in 268 fatalities and 764 injuries.

Derailments occur roughly 3-4 times per day in the US. Thankfully, most happen at slow speeds in railyards. With train tracks crisscrossing Montana and running directly through downtown Billings, it's encouraging to see our local first responders received training on how to approach a train accident.

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Courtesy Billings Fire Department Courtesy Billings Fire Department

A joint training exercise with BNSF and the BFD.

The Billings Fire Department recently teamed up with BNSF Railway for a specialized hands-on training program designed to prepare crews for railroad emergencies better.

The training covered a wide range of scenarios that firefighters could encounter on or near the tracks. Crews toured locomotives to learn emergency shutoff locations, access points, and other key systems they'll need to know if seconds count.

They also practiced removing injured workers from confined spaces inside locomotives and railcars, giving first responders valuable experience in situations that are anything but routine.

Courtesy Billings Fire Department Courtesy Billings Fire Department

Hazardous cargo is a fact of life on freight trains.

Firefighters also received instruction on identifying different types of railcars and understanding the potential hazards associated with the cargo they carry. BNSF instructors emphasized railroad safety, including train movement awareness, communication procedures, and how to safely operate around active rail lines.

Courtesy Billings Fire Department Courtesy Billings Fire Department

"The opportunity to train alongside BNSF personnel allows our firefighters to gain knowledge and experience that cannot be replicated in the classroom," Billings Fire Department Training Division Chief Bryan Francis said. "These partnerships help ensure we are prepared to respond safely and effectively when emergencies occur on or near the railroad."

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Considering how much freight traffic rolls through Billings every week, this type of specialized training is a smart investment.

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