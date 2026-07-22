Every Wednesday we feature an adoptable pet from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and this week, our spotlight shines on a compact pup named Bud. Bud is awesome. He's a five-year-old Pittbull mix who has been at the shelter for almost two weeks.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bud was a surrender.

Giving up a beloved member of your family is a heartbreaking decision. Bud's family was moving, and they were not able to keep him. Sad, right? He clearly came from a loving home.

Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS, said Bud doesn't "show" well at the shelter, as he tends to get overly excited in that environment. However, the second he's on the outside, he becomes the sweetest pup.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

He loves to play.

Bud is an intelligent little guy with a wacky curly tail that wags non-stop. He weighs just 42 pounds, with a slim build. Zalenskl said Bud enjoyed his car ride to our studios, but he really loves going for walks.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bud is treat-motivated and will perform various tricks with some food encouragement. My kid came to work with me today, and she was able to get Bud to sit, lie down, and paw on command.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt Bud at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. They're dog lovers at Advanced, but they also love helping people and employers connect.

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