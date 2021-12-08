Edgar, Montana’s Parker Breding Riding High at the NFR

I'm looking forward to joining you LIVE from the NFR and Cowboy Christmas this Thursday and Friday. I'll be set up at the Rand's Custom Hats booth 1121 at the Las Vegas Convention Center for Cowboy Christmas starting around 7 a.m. Vegas time.

One of the big standouts at this year's National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is Edgar, Montana's own Parker Breding. It must be in the name, because this bull rider is certainly a big bread winner in Las Vegas for this year's NFR.

As Scott Breen reports for MontanaSports.com:

No bull rider is hotter than Montana's Parker Breding after contestants passed the halfway mark Tuesday at this year's Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. Breding leads the high-paying average after earning another paycheck with a sixth-place finish on Tuesday.

Heading into the action on Wednesday, here's how the PRCA summed it up ahead of round 7 action on Wednesday:

Wrangler NFR average leader Parker Breding won Round 2 on the bull with a 90-point ride. Breding has another solid matchup as well in Round 7. After winning Round 2 and Round 4, the Edgar, Mont. cowboy has drawn Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Priefert's Shaft. That bull led Stetson Wright to the pay window in Round 2.

So who is Parker Breding? According to his PRCA bio, the Edgar, Montana bull rider started riding calves and sheep when he was seven years old. His dad Scott was a 5-time NFR qualifier as a bull rider back in the 90's. In high school, Parker played guard for the Joliet High School basketball team. This is his 4th NFR.

Here's Breding last Friday after winning the Friday Go-Round:

By the way, big thanks to our friends at Rand's Custom Hats, Al's Bootery, and Yellowstone Family Dental for making our LIVE coverage from the NFR and Cowboy Christmas happen.