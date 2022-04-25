Do You Know a Montana Girl with “Grit & Grace?”

Do you know a young lady here in Montana that demonstrates true grit and grace? A young lady with faith, strength, and patriotism? If so, you're going to want to let her know about this opportunity coming up at the PBR in Billings.

Ten young ladies in Montana have a chance to win some free VIP treatment at the upcoming PBR Rodeo in Billings, Montana. And one young lady from Montana will then have the chance to compete for the grand prize scholarship at the national level.

The Montana Family Foundation's Jeff Laszloffy told me about this great organization that is taking part in the upcoming PBR rodeo in Billings. "Grit & Grace" was started by Indianapolis news anchor Fanchon Stinger. In addition to her work in TV news, she is a business partner in Chad Berger Bulls. She also played a role as an actress in the movie "God's Not Dead."

Fanchon Stinger: We are putting a call out to the Billings area to all of the young ladies- middle school and high school- who are showing leadership in their community. Whether it be in agriculture, whether it be in sports, whether it be in tech innovation, whatever you do to serve in your community, could be ministry, could be anything. We want you to send us a video to GritAndGrace Nation.org one minute 30 seconds telling us or showing us what you do to be a leader. Grit & Grace's mission is to equip our young ladies with courage to stand for excellence in all they do as leaders, while always honoring faith, family, and freedom.

If you know a young lady who should apply. Send them to GritAndGraceNation.org

Full audio with Fanchon Stinger: