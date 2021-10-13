John Gruden resigned after some bad e-mails surfaced dating back to 2011. His racial and homophobic comments were revealed in a New York Times article which led to his resignation.

Why then is Joe Biden still in office? Look at his voting record on segregation. Listen to his comments when they were going to mix white and black kids in schools, and in front of the press he said he didn't want his kids going into a "racial jungle". During the campaign, he said poor kids are just as smart as white kids. He spoke at a Klan member's funeral.

Don't get me wrong, what Gruden said was awful, but these double standards! Why didn't they cover the Hunter Biden e-mails that would have put an end to the Biden campaign? Why is Deshaun Watson still being paid by the NFL when he has 22 sexual assault allegations pending? Lawrence Taylor has his bust in the Hall of Fame in Canton and his behavior did not exactly fall in line with the NFL s standards.

If you go back far enough into a person's past, you can find things with every human being that now would be viewed as derogatory or offensive. Every single one of us. If you said never me, your lying. Can you imagine things that are said among friends in cars, locker rooms, etc? None of us would be working if the truth was known. It seems now it's all about who you are and what you do before we decide the seriousness of the comments. There's a little good in the worst of us and a little bad in the best of us period.