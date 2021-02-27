It Seems to Me That Gas Prices Are Tied to Politics (Opinion)

This is a follow up to a post I made a week or so ago about the gas prices rising. Not just rising, but shooting up. I have a hard time believing this has nothing to do with politics. We are roughly five weeks into the new administration in the White House and within five weeks gas prices have jumped by 37 cents in Billings. Yesterday, when my daughter gassed up, she paid $2.44 a gallon for regular unleaded and today we paid $2.56 at the same gas station for the same grade of gasoline. WTF? A 12 cent jump and a 37 cent jump since January 22nd when I paid $2.19 a gallon.

One would venture to guess that they will continue to rise. I was pretty surprised, but not completely because I thought I saw that diesel had already increased on Thursday at a convenience store on the west end, but I just caught a glimpse of the sign as I was driving and thought maybe I just saw it wrong, but I guess not. I guess it could be worse for us right now. We could live in California. My sister-in-law Alana posted a picture of gas prices there, and this was even on the Military base.

Alana Gallagher San Diego, CA

I can't even imagine driving a diesel right now. With the rise in gas prices, what will that do to the trucking industry? When gas prices go up, the cost to truck goes up, and you wonder where that increase is going to come from? The cost of goods? It will no doubt be passed on to the consumer. So in reality, we will get hit at the gas pump and at the grocery store, restaurant, or other businesses we shop at. When will enough be enough? What are the gas prices where you live? Post a picture for us.

