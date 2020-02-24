Here Are a Couple Ways to Buy Luke Combs Tickets Early

Tickets for Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour, at First Interstate Arena, go on-sale to the general public this Friday (2/28) at 10am MST.

Besides WINNING tickets from Cat Country 102.9, there are a couple options to buy your tickets early.

Members of the Luke Combs fan club, The Bootleggers, have the opportunity to buy tickets beginning Tuesday (2/25) at 10am. Unfortunately, you can't jump on the Bootlegger bandwagon now. You must have already been a verified member of Luke's fan club as of this past Saturday.

Not to worry. Cat Country 102.9 will have a pre-sale code that will be available from 10am to 10pm MST this Thursday (2/27). Just make sure you've got the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app on your mobile device to get the pre-sale code alert, and for secret ticket giveaways.