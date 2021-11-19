Federal Help for Montana Housing Shortages

Throughout Montana, cities and counties have been facing almost non-existent markets of affordable housing, due to a variety of factors. The situation is widespread and has caused some people to turn down down job offers in some areas where there are no homes available at a decent price.

A little help is on its way, however. Almost $2 million is coming to Montana specifically to address the affordable housing problem. Montana Senator Jon Tester announced the funding from the USDA Rural Development Awards program.

There are 12 grants that have been identified by the officials to receive a total $1.689,616. Tester said the USDA is sending $186,000 from the Rural Community Development Initiative to Lake County Community Development Corporation in Ronan ($66,480), and Beartooth Resource Conservation and Development Area in Joliet ($120,000).

The Tribal College Initiative Grants are for various needs at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, Aaniiih Nakoda College in Harlem, Blackfeet Community College in Browning, Stone Child College in Box Elder, Salish-Kootenai college in Pablo, Fort Peck Community College in Poplar and Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer. Each college will get $175,000.

Funding of $100,000 from the Housing Preservation Grant program will go the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Apsaalooke Nation Housing Authority. And, a Socially Disadvantaged Groups grant of $175,000 will be delivered to the Montana Cooperative Development Center in Great Falls.

Tester said, in a news release Friday, "These resources will ensure that folks across Montana have access to affordable housing, education, and employment opportunities that help our communities thrive."

