Fire destroys Montana’s historic M&M Cigar Store building

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store in Butte. The fire was reported at 3 a.m. Friday, took out its roof and charred and gutted the rest of the building. A fire battalion chief says the fire spread through the building's duct work called the building a total loss. The first bar opened in the building in 1890 and was famous for staying open around the clock, catering to miners getting off work by serving large breakfasts at all hours. It officially became a cigar store during Prohibition though liquor was still served secretly. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

