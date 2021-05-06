Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame With a Special Unveiling Soon

First, let's talk about some of the best news out there- the World Famous Miles City Buckin' Horse Sale is a GO this year.

We got that important reminder as we were chatting with our friends from the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame. They'll be at the Buckin Horse Sale this year, along with one of the celebrities from the popular TV show "Yellowstone"- Forrie Smith.

They'll also be in Billings around the same time that the upcoming PBR rodeo is taking place at the Metra in Billings, and they're going to be unveiling a new bronze in honor of famed saddle bronc rider Dan Mortenson.

We have commissioned renown western artist Bob Burkhart of Bozeman, Montana to create a new bronze of Dan on a saddle bronc. Collaborating with Dan, Bob has created a spectacular piece. We will be unveiling the #1 edition at 4:00PM on May 14 at the MetraPark Arena, in Billings, Montana, in front of the original heroic size bronze of Dan on display.

This is also one of their main fundraisers. For those who don't know, the Montana pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame has donated over half a million dollars in scholarships to high school rodeo recipients across Montana- about $40,000 each year.

Click here for more info and tickets for your chance to win the bronze.

They'll also be in Baker, Montana on June 12th for the Montana High School Rodeo Finals.

Listen to our chat with the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame below: